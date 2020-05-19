PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – May 19, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
North American Update
May’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Gorn ($19.99)
PS4 Games
- Arcade Archives PLUS ALPHA ($7.99)
- Concept Destruction ($4.99)
- Crypto by POWGI ($7.99)
- Dungeon of the Endless ($19.99)
- Fluxteria ($6.99)
- A Fold Apart ($19.99)
- Golf With Your Friends Launch Edition ($19.99)
- Ion Fury ($24.99)
- Island Saver (Free to Play)
- The LEGO Games Bundle ($99.99)
- Mafia II: Definitive Edition ($29.99)
- Mafia III: Definitive Edition ($29.99)
- Mafia Trilogy ($59.99)
- Plague Universe Strategy Rpg Bundle ($4.99)
- Portal Knights – Legendary Edition ($29.99)
- Potata: fairy flower ($14.99)
- SUPERHERO-X ($29.49)
- Super Mega Baseball 3 ($44.99)
- Tacticool Champs ($19.99)
- White Day – Ultimate Horror Edition ($39.99)
- The Wonderful 101: Remastered ($39.99)