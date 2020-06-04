Late last night, the Microsoft Store outed the existence of a Kingdoms of Amalur remaster, Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning. Now it’s truly official, thanks to confirmation from publisher THQ Nordic. As noted in the listing, the remaster will launch later this summer on August 18th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One for $39.99. A Collector’s Edition will release at the same time for $109.99. This rerelease features every piece of DLC from the original game, while packaging in enhanced visuals and a refined gameplay system.

News of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning received confirmation on the franchise’s official Twitter page:

The rumours are true! Prepare for a Re-Reckoning, because Kingdoms of Amalur is coming back. Remastered with stunning visuals and refined gameplay, it’s soon time to experience an epic RPG journey and all its DLCs like never before.#KingdomsOfAmalur #ReReckoning pic.twitter.com/MlpSCTrjPe — Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning (@ReckoningGame) June 4, 2020

Preorders for the remaster’s console versions are currently live on Amazon. With regards to the Collector’s Edition, only an Xbox One version is listed on the retailer’s storefront as of now. Re-Reckoning’s Collector’s Edition will include all of the following contents:

Copy of the game

Alyn Shir collectible statue

Original Soundtrack

Amalur key chain

Five Amalur artworks

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning originally launched in 2012 on the PlayStation 3, PC, and Xbox 360. At the time, it received glowing praise for its inventive combat and RPG systems. The overarching narrative failed to receive similar acclaim, but most believed the franchise held within it limitless potential. Its developer going defunct due to poor business practices unfortunately kept said potential from being fulfilled. THQ Nordic acquired the IP in 2018, then noting that EA still held publishing rights. The game’s new lease on life suggests a bright future for Kingdoms of Amalur may be ahead, however.

Kaiko, the studio behind Darksiders Warmastered Edition, is developing the remaster.

[Source: Kingdoms of Amalur on Twitter, Amazon]