Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition Revealed

THQ Nordic and developer Alkimia Interactive have revealed a rather fancy Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition for PS5.

Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition details

Coming in at $199.99 / £169.99 / €199.99, the Gothic Remake Collector’s Edition features a copy of the game, a leather wristband, a leather notebook, and the game’s original soundtrack.

In Gothic, the Kingdom of Myrtana has been invaded by an implacable horde of orcs. King Rhobar II, in need of a large quantity of magical ore required to forge powerful weapons, operates the Khorinis mines with all available prisoners. To prevent them from escaping, the monarch asks his best magicians to create a magical barrier.

But something goes wrong. The magic gets out of control and a mutiny turns the mines into a wild territory now controlled by the most violent prisoners. The King is forced to negotiate with the new owners, while the tension between the different factions of the mines increases. What no one expects is that the arrival of an unknown prisoner will change absolutely everything…

Gothic was first released in 2001 on PC and was fairly well received despite not making much of a splash on the international market. It got a port on Nintendo Switch last year.

Pre-orders are available now at the THQ Nordic Store. There is currently no set release date for the game.