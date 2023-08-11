Everything Announced at the THQ Nordic Showcase 2023

The THQ Nordic Showcase 2023 held a few reveals and trailers for the publisher’s upcoming slate of games. Here’s everything from the event.

Alone in the Dark

THQ Nordic bookended the show with monologues from the two main characters in Alone in the Dark, who are played by Stranger Things star David Harbour and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer.

South Park: Snow Day

THQ’s first game reveal was South Park: Snow Day, which is a brand-new co-op title slated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Nintendo Switch

Outcast: A New Beginning

This big open-world RPG for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC got a new trailer.

Wreckreation

Wreckreation, the arcadey racing game for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, got a new trailer.

Titan Quest II

THQ announced a sequel to Titan Quest, an RPG that is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Last Train Home

This tactical train-based PC title got a new trailer.

Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy

The upcoming Trine game received another mostly live-action trailer. It’s coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Space for Sale

This planet management PC game got another trailer.

Tempest Rising

This PC real-time strategy game is out now until August 28 as a preview.

Gothic 1 Remake

The THQ Nordic Showcase had another trailer for the first Gothic game, which is still coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

TMNT: The Last Ronin

THQ Nordic revealed a brand-new TMNT game about the acclaimed graphic novel. It’s slated for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.