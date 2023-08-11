South Park: Snow Day Announced, Includes Co-op Multiplayer

THQ Nordic kicked off its showcase with a new game reveal. The publisher announced South Park: Snow Day, an upcoming cooperative multiplayer title set in the show’s universe.

South Park: Snow Day is a 3D title

Snow Day is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC sometime in 2024. No more specific window was given. Question Games is the studio developing it, too. The team is known for its co-op horror game The Blackout Club and comedic fantasy game The Magic Circle. Both games were released on PS4 (among other platforms at different times) in 2019 and 2016, respectively.

THQ Nordic described Snow Day as 3D game that stars Cartman, Stan, Kyle, and Kenny as they celebrate school being canceled on a snow day. It will have four-player co-op, but it’s unclear if there’s a story mode. The trailer implies that it will have big battlefields full of kids fighting each other.

This game was previously announced through job listings and reports that spoke of a 3D South Park game coming from Question. Bloomberg also reported on this project’s existence.

This will be the first major console South Park game since Ubisoft’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole from 2017. But unlike Snow Day and like The Stick of Truth, its predecessor from 2014, Fractured But Whole was a 2D game that emulated the look of the show.