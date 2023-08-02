Limited Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition Announced

Developer Pieces Interactive and publisher THQ Nordic have revealed an Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition ahead of the reimagining’s October release date.

The Collector’s Edition will be limited to just 5,000 units and available from the THQ Nordic store and Amazon in the US and UK, where it’s currently listed for PS5 at £179.99. A new trailer showcasing the contents of the Collector’s Edition was also released following yesterday’s teaser trailer for the game’s villain, ‘The Dark Man’.

What’s In The Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition?

For the price being touted, you’d expect the Alone in the Dark Collector’s Edition to have plenty in it. Here’s what it contains.

Credit: THQ Nordic

Alone in the Dark for PS5

The Dark Man statue (height: 26 cm/10 in)

SteelBook

Ostadte miniature (height: 10 cm/4 in)

Collector’s Edition downloadable content package

Derceto 1992 Costume Pack

Director’s Commentary Mode

Vintage Horror Filter Pack

Do Not Disturb door hanger

Derceto 1030 wall sticker set

Alone in the Dark will be coming to PS5 on October 25, 2023.