After the PS5 reveal event last week and finally getting to see the PS5 itself, as well as a number of games running on the next-gen console, numerous questions still abound. One of the biggest is the price, but while we wait for Sony to work out the value proposition of the console, the next best thing would be getting to see the PS5 dashboard and UI, which apparently is a “very interesting evolution” of the PlayStation OS.

Sony’s Vice President of UX Design at PlayStation Matt MacLaurin hinted at the new design in a (now deleted) thread on LinkedIn. The Verge reports that MacLaurin touted the new PS5 UI as a “very interesting evolution of the OS” and a “100 percent overhaul of the PS4 UI and some very different new concepts.”

He continued, discussing the functionality of the new interface as well as what we might be able to expect from its visual design. “As it’s UI it’s practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface[…]more subtle than flashy, but no pixel is untouched.”

The Verge report indicates that MacLaurin promised Sony would show the PS5 dashboard and OS soon, though with the LinkedIn comments now being deleted, it’s unclear what Sony’s plans are regarding revealing what the PlayStation 5 interface looks like.

Sony’s own PS5 reveal event gave users a very brief teaser of the PS5 OS, showing the boot-up sequence and general aesthetic focusing on ray-traced lighting playing on sparkling particles in the background. The teaser cut off before moving into actually showing what the UI will look like.

MacLaurin was the same one who teased the possibility of PS5 special editions in the same now-deleted LinkedIn thread, giving fans hope that we’ll see some additional interesting designs themed around various games and other special editions in the same vein as the 20th Anniversary and 500 Million PS4 designs.

It’s unknown what Sony has planned next, though certain rumors and reports say the company as a PS5-focused State of Play tentatively scheduled for sometime in August. We could see additional details about the console at that time, but until Sony confirms their next showcase (or randomly drops information), we’re left to speculate and wait.