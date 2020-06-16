All signs point to Electronic Arts preparing to unveil a brand-new EA Sports UFC entry, likely EA Sports UFC 4. The most recent indication of such a project’s existence hit the web last week, courtesy of a PSN listing. Now another hint has emerged in the form of closed beta sign ups. That’s right, beta sign ups are currently live for a game that’s yet to receive an official announcement.

The UFC beta registration page features a form on which those interested in registering can fill in their information. At present, there are only two platforms listed–PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It’s worth noting that those who sign up will need to either log into or create an EA account.

Check out a screenshot of the registration page below:

It stands to reason that Electronic Arts will officially unveil its new EA Sports UFC project in the coming days. The EA Play Live digital event is bound to serve as the perfect opportunity. This digital showcase is slated to go live later this week on Thursday, June 18th at 4:00pm PST.

The UFC license originally went to publisher THQ, which developed three MMA titles in the organization’s name. Following the shuttering of THQ, Electronic Arts acquired the publishing rights in 2012. EA Sports UFC’s first installment hit store shelves for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in the spring of 2014. Another two entries have followed in the years since then. It’ll be interesting to see how things have changed since the release of EA Sports UFC 3 roughly two years ago.

[Source: TheSixthAxis via EA.com]