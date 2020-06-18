Bandai Namco Entertainment‘s Dragon Ball FighterZ hit stores in early 2018. Since then, it’s performed pretty well on the market. Now, however, there exists solid data by which to judge just how well the 2D fighter has sold. Sales for Dragon Ball FighterZ recently topped an impressive five million units worldwide.

This news comes by way of a celebratory post on an official Bandai Namco Twitter account. In addition to providing an update on the 2D fighter’s sales figure, the publisher thanked fans for their ongoing support. See the tweet in question below:

You’ve trained. You’ve powered up. You’ve exceeded your limits.

And thanks to you, #DragonBall FighterZ has sold over 5 MILLION units. We are truly humbled by your continued support! pic.twitter.com/wRhY65i90C — BANDAI NAMCO EU (@BandaiNamcoEU) June 17, 2020

Since its launch two and a half years ago, Bandai Namco has continued to support Dragon Ball FighterZ with free updates. In addition, the fighter has received its fair share of post-launch DLC. In fact, more than a dozen DLC characters have joined the roster, quite a number of whom also include varying playable forms.

Like other fighting games, Bandai Namco rolled out such content in Season Pass releases. As of writing, there are three Season Pass packs in total, ranging in price from $34.99 to $19.99, according to listings on the PlayStation Store. Players who are not interested in purchasing complete packs and grab individual characters separately for $4.99 a pop.

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available on the PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: Bandai Namco EU on Twitter]