According to a report by Venture Beat’s Jeff Grub, a Battlefield Bad Company remaster that he apparently teased years ago has been canned.

Grub, whose recent reports have been pretty accurate, didn’t say why the project was canned but earlier this month, rumors surfaced that Electronic Arts and DICE were planning to launch a Battlefield 3 remaster alongside the upcoming game, tentatively called Battlefield 6 in the absence of an official title. Speaking of which, Grub reported that Battlefield 6 will return to a modern-day setting.

Battlefield VI is modern.

UFC is coming.

EA is making a golf games of its own again.

During EA Play, the publisher promised “epic battles at a scale and fidelity unlike anything experienced before.” “For every console generation, DICE sets the bar for excellence in audio and visual presentation,” said EA’s Laura Miele. It was recently revealed that Battlefield 6 will launch sometime in 2021.

Elsewhere in his tweet, Grub claimed that Skate 4 has been in the works for a while but EA initially wasn’t sure about going ahead with the project. Additionally, UFC 4 is in development. This latter part was eventually confirmed by EA itself after an image promoting UFC 251 published by UFC’s official Twitter account displayed a logo of the game.

