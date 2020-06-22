Crash Bandicoot 4 Was Teased by PlayStation Back in November 2019

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was announced today after being teased and endlessly leaked last week, but did you know Sony actually teased the new Crash game all the way back in November 2019, seven months ago? Watch the live-action sizzle trailer PlayStation released below to see if you can catch it:

So the header image probably made it easy to spot that time, but yes, all the way back in November 2019, Sony put the new “time manipulation” quantum mask Kupuna-Wa floating above Coco’s head as she comes zooming around the parking garage corners in her kart. You can catch it between the 11-second mark and the 19-second mark. Yup, had we all looked a little bit harder, we could have seen this official tease that something new was coming for Crash Bandicoot before the calendars even switched to 2020.

The trailer, appropriately named “It’s Time to Play,” features live-action integrations of a number of games—Monster Hunter World, Fortnite, God of War, Crash Team Racing, among others—people probably weren’t eyeing this trailer too closely for hints about the future of Crash Bandicoot. Kupuna-Wa is the same mask that the mysterious puzzles sent to journalists showed, we just never realized we’d seen this very quantum mask before, albeit quite fleetingly. It’s unknown if the “It’s Time to Play” title for the trailer is merely coincidence or was also intended as part of the tease.

Activision and Toys For Bob officially revealed and detailed gameplay about the first all-new original Crash game in more than 10 years. It’s a follow-up to Crash Bandicoot 3: Warped, effectively erasing the poorly received PS2-era Crash games that came after Activision originally acquired the franchise. The intent is to recapture the spirit of the classic Naughty Dog trilogy, while pushing gameplay and visual style forward with a whole new engine.

Crash Bandicoot 4 is available to preorder now. It will release on PS4 and Xbox One on October 2, 2020, and some leaks point to it being playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X as well, though this has yet to be confirmed by Activision.