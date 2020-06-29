Since the game’s reveal, Activision hasn’t shared too many more details about Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time. New informations from other sources continues to slowly roll out piecemeal, however. The latest bit of information confirms that Toys For Bob’s upcoming Crash Bandicoot adventure will feature in-app purchases.

The microtransactions confirmation comes courtesy of Crash Bandicoot 4’s official Microsoft Store page. According to the online store listing, the title, which costs “$59.99+” USD, “offers in-app purchases.” What such purchases entail remain to be seen at present.

Interestingly, digital purchases give players access to Totally Tubular Skins for Crash and Coco, both of whom are playable characters. This seems to suggest that at least some of Crash Bandicoot 4’s microtransactions will center on skins. Perhaps the villainous Doctor Neo Cortex, another playable character, will receive DLC costumes as well? Again, without concrete details from Activision or Toys For Bob, all anyone can do is guess at what to expect.

This won’t count as the first instance of a Crash Bandicoot game’s featuring in-app purchases. Activision notoriously introduced microtransactions to Crash Team Racing several weeks after launch. At least the publisher is being upfront this time around, right?

Preorders are already live for Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, which hits the PS4 and Xbox One platforms on October 2nd. Fans can also preorder The Art of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, 312-page art book. Blizzard Entertainment is publishing the massive tome, set to arrive later in the year on October 26th.

[Source: Microsoft Store]