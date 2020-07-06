For a while now, it’s been rather obvious that Electronic Arts will soon unveil EA Sports UFC 4. Thanks to the UFC itself, fans of the franchise now have more of a firm date to lean on. Apparently, EA’s next UFC entry will receive a formal unveiling later this week on Saturday, July 11th.
The UFC’s official Twitter account recently shared as much in a post promoting UFC 251. In the bottom left corner of a promo image, a EA Sports UFC 4 logo can be seen. Such a tag is accompanied by a note that reads: “Official Reveal.” See the post in question below:
DAYS!
We’ll see you soon on #UFCFightIsland#InAbuDhabi @VisitAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/jzthItRRdU
— UFC (@ufc) July 1, 2020
At the time of writing, EA remains silent on the matter. However, the publisher does bear some responsibility for the word getting out prematurely. The first hint at EA Sports UFC 4 surfaced early in June, courtesy of a listing on the PlayStation Network. This listing featured the UFC 4 logo in the Twitter post above and teased the title’s “Community Feedback Environment.”
A bigger hint made the rounds via EA Sports UFC beta sign ups, which went live about a week after the PSN listing. The beta sign ups only made mention of PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions. Therefore, it remains to be seen how EA plans to handle a potential release on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Hopefully, that much and more will be made clear when UFC 4 is officially unveiled later in the week.
[Source: UFC on Twitter via PlayStation Universe]