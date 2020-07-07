What is a Rocket League? At least five years old and counting if you’re keeping track. Luckily for us, the good folks at Psyonix are definitely doing some stat-tracking and then some, as the former indie studio-turned Epic Games acquisition celebrates five years of the soccer-meets-cars esports sensation Rocket League—the follow up to the awesomely absurd and underrated Supersonic Acrobatic Rocket Powered Battle Cars. It seems like only yesterday that the game launched on PS Plus and opened a whole new avenue of competitive gaming to a host of folks, with the rest being history. Whether it’s the memorable franchise tie-ins or the baller competitive gaming moments that are the stuff of legends, Rocket League continues to fascinate and fire on all cylinders. So, why not keep that party going with a “by the numbers” collection of all things Rocket League put together by the developer?

“In the past five years, Rocket League has gone from two launch platforms to four, and available cars jumped from 10 to over 70. Nearly a dozen new modes have made it into the game, pushing the total number of games played to 5 billion! Rocket Pass is in its sixth iteration. The Rocket League Championship Series (RLCS) is approaching its tenth season. Not only that, but the game has seen 14 Competitive Seasons with Rewards, the addition of Item and Esports Shops, cross-platform play, and so many more additional features,” said the developer in a community blog post announcing the fifth anniversary.

We’re suckers for statistics here at PSLS and five years of numbers are nothing to sneeze at. A grand total of 75 million players and over 5 billion matches is an incredible amount of digital car soccer and a number that almost feels too big to wrap one’s head around. Dig around on the infographic for a look into the history of the game, especially as Psyonix presses onward into the future for another five–or more–years to come. Congratulations to the team, players, and fans all over the world.