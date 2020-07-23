When The Last of Us Part II hit stores last month, it became PS4’s fastest-selling first-party exclusive in Japan, moving more than 178,000 units during the first three days. Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima has now taken the crown by quite a large margin. With 212,915 units sold at retail in the first three days, Ghost of Tsushima officially counts as the fastest-selling first-party PS4 exclusive in Japan.

Gematsu relayed word of Famitsu’s estimated digital and physical game sales for the week ending in July 19th. According to the data, Ghost of Tsushima even beat out Death Stranding, which debuted at an impressive 185,909 copies sold. Nothing has managed to top the sales of PS4 timed-exclusive Final Fantasy VII Remake’s opening weekend sales of 700,000 in Japan, however.

Unsurprisingly, such success landed Sucker Punch’s latest action title at the top of the charts during its opening week. Famitsu’s full top 10 list of Japan’s highest-selling titles for the week ending in July 19th is as follows:

Ghost of Tsushima – 212,915 [New] Paper Mario: The Origami King – 109,092 [New] Animal Crossing: New Horizons – 71,897 Ring Fit Adventure – 36,183 eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 29,719 eBaseball Powerful Pro Yakyuu 2020 – 26,951 Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – 20,586 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 10,031 Together! The Battle Cats Game & Pouch Set – 9,725 [New] Pokemon Sword / Shield – 7,834

Evidently, Ghost of Tsushima’s sales success caught Sony by surprise. Yesterday, PlayStation Japan informed fan of its awareness that some stores in Japan had sold out of their Ghost of Tsushima stock. The company noted that production was already underway to refill stock, but didn’t share when new copies would arrive on store shelves.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: Famitsu via Gematsu]