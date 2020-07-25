Horror mangaka Junji Ito revealed during an interview at Comic-Con 2020 that he was approached by Hideo Kojima to potentially work on a horror game.

When asked if he was working on any video games, Ito said via a translator that while he’s not currently involved in any projects, he has been in talks with Kojima. However, nothing is set in stone.

“The simple answer is no,” Ito said in response to the question of whether he was working on something or not. “I do know director Kojima and we have been in conversation that he may have a horror-based game that he may be doing, and so he has invited me to work on that, but there are no details on it yet.”

Before you get your hopes up for a new Silent Hill game yet again, do note that Kojima has previously debunked rumors of working on the series or acquiring rights to it. However, he has indicated on numerous occasions that he’s toying with the idea of making a horror game and has been teasing concepts.

“P.T. ended as just an experiment, but I would like to make another horror game someday,” Kojima said during the digital ceremony for BAFTA Games Awards 2020. “Something that uses a revolutionary method to create terror, that doesn’t just make you pee your pants, but crap them. I already have ideas in mind.”

While Ito stopped short of divulging details and confirming anything, it looks like Kojima’s next project will indeed be a horror game.

