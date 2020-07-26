Hitman 3 developer and publisher, IO Interactive, has said that the upcoming title’s leap in technology will be “driven and inspired” by the PlayStation 5, and the console’s “blitz-fast” load times make it the “perfect home” for Hitman.

In an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine (via PlayStation Universe), creative director Mattias Engstrom said that Hitman encourages players to experiment within its sandbox, and the PS5’s architecture enables that experimentation.

Hitman is a game about experimentation. We invite the player into a sandbox, and we let them experiment the way they want. Therefore, we see the save/load as an important feature to encourage just that. The blitz-fast load times we are seeing on the PS5 makes it the perfect home for the Hitman trilogy, encouraging experimentation more than ever. Hitman 3 is going to mark yet another big leap forward for our technology, driven and inspired by the capabilities of the PS5.

IO Interactive has joined a growing list of studios that have been developing games for the PS5 and have lauded its high-speed SSD. Not long ago, Insomniac Games said that Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart‘s dimensional rifts were only made possible by the PS5’s “screamingly fast” SSD. Unreal Engine maker Epic Games agrees, and has said on numerous occasions that the PS5’s SSD puts it ahead of high-end PCs.

Hitman 3 will release in January 2021 for the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. For more on the game, check out our previous coverage and stay tuned for more.

[Source: OPM UK Issue 178 via PSU]