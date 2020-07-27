Later today, Sucker Punch plans to roll out Patch 1.05 for Ghost of Tsushima. It’s set to introduce a handful of combat and text changes. Most notably, the update will add a brand-new difficulty level, simply dubbed “Lethal.”

Sucker Punch designed the “Lethal” difficulty level to make enemy weapons far deadlier as well as making them more aggressive. Not to fret, though, Jin’s katana will prove just as formidable against them. The enemy’s ability to spot Jin will increase as well. And players should expect to encounter tighter windows when dodging and parrying attacks.

A few accessibility options will feature in Patch 1.05, too. Lower Intensity Mode serves as one example, allowing players to still enjoy the feel of Ghost of Tsushima’s combat minus the stress of “timing-specific elements.” The ability to enlarge the size of in-game text represents yet another welcomed addition. Check out the update’s patch notes below.

New Difficulty Level: Lethal Enemy weapons are more deadly, but Jin’s katana is also more deadly Enemies are more aggressive in combat Enemies detect you faster Tighter Parry and Dodge windows

Lower Intensity Combat Lower intensity mode is meant to maintain the heart and feel of Ghost of Tsushima combat while relaxing several timing-specific elements. Combat is less intense, giving you more time to react. Stealth settings are more forgiving, and enemies take longer to detect you. Most enemy attacks which are normally unblockable become blockable when Lower Intensity is enabled. Blocking with L1 will keep you safe from more attacks than standard combat, though some attacks must still be dodged. Enemies break off their attack combos after damaging you, giving you a chance to recover before the next wave of attacks. In addition, your heavy attacks will interrupt attacks from Brutes, giving you another way to stop their combos. Enemies will not attack you while you’re using Resolve to heal Enemy awareness builds more slowly, giving you more time to recover after being spotted

Text Changes Large Text option: Increases text size of subtitles, mission objectives and interact prompts by 150% when enabled Added option to turn speaker name off when subtitles are enabled New subtitle text color options in addition to white: Yellow, Blue, Red, Green



The blog post from Sucker Punch further notes that Patch 1.05 will introduce bug fixes. However, specifically what those may entail are not specified.

Ghost of Tsushima is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. The title’s early successes can’t be understated. In three days, Sucker Punch’s latest action adventure moved over 2.4 million units, more than any other original IP from a Sony first-party this generation. It’s a hit in Japan, too, becoming the fastest-selling new IP from a Sony-owned team on PS4.

[Source: Sucker Punch Website]