Ghost of Tsushima launched a week ago today and has already proven quite the success story. With 2.4 million copies sold during its first three days, Sucker Punch’s latest now counts as the fastest-selling first-party PS4 title for a new IP debut. This is no simple feat, given that this console generation also brought us the likes of Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone.

Sony shared news of Ghost of Tsushima’s sales success in a Twitter post on PlayStation’s official account. See the celebratory tweet in the post linked below:

Ghost of Tsushima is now PS4’s fastest selling first-party original IP debut with more than 2.4 million units sold through globally in its first 3 days of sales. Congratulations @SuckerPunchProd, and thank you to fans around the world for taking part in Jin’s journey. pic.twitter.com/6aE4U7YZJH — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 24, 2020

That Ghost of Tsushima managed to achieve such a feat on a global scale hardly comes as a surprise. Details about its performance in the UK and Japan have been making the rounds all week, for example. The Samurai-centric adventure debuted at number one on the UK physical sales charts, eclipsing Days Gone’s performance last year. In Japan, Ghost of Tsushima moved more than 212,000 copies in its opening weekend to become the fastest-selling first-party exclusive in the country. With this in mind, it’s no wonder the game is sold out in some stores across Japan.

Sucker Punch’s Ghost of Tsushima is in stores now for the PlayStation 4. It launched to generally favorable reviews, including our own that awarded it a 9 out of 10.

[Source: PlayStation on Twitter]