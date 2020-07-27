PlayStation Plus freebies subscribers can access for the month of August have finally been unveiled. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered headlines next month’s PS Plus offerings, which will also see subscribers receive access to new release Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The latter is a multiplayer party title that’s making its PS4 debut on August 4th, launching free on PlayStation Plus.

PS Plus subscribers can begin downloading Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered tomorrow, July 28th. The remastered FPS title leaves the service in just over a month’s time on August 31st. Activision rereleased the remaster earlier this year, sans its classic multiplayer suite. Players are instead able to enjoy a faithful recreation of the campaign mode, complete with updated graphics.

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout releases free on PS Plus on Tuesday, August 4th. Similar to the Call of Duty remaster, the last day to download the party title will be at the end of next month on August 31st. Players will have the option to enjoy the 60-player experience across both co-op and free-for-all challenges. Fall Guys invites players to struggle through and overcome a variety of obstacles and challenges, where only the winners advance to the next round.

Get a glimpse of what to expect from the Mediatonic-developed game in the trailer below:

The August 2020 PlayStation Plus free games will be available until August 31. On September 1, the September 2020 free games will go live.

According to the PlayStation Blog, another free multiplayer weekend is coming up on the PlayStation 4, allowing players to play multiplayer games without the need for the Plus subscription. It kicks off on August 8th at 12:01am local time and ends the following night on August 9th at 11:59pm.

PS Plus subscribers who have yet to grab July’s free games should act fast. Erica, Lara Croft in Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration, and NBA 2K20 leave the service on August 3rd.

