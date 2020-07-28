V1 Interactive’s Disintegration, the first-person shooter helmed by Halo co-creator Marcus Lehto, will soon let players take advantage of a “free-to-play weekend.” The free weekend will be available on the PS4, PC via Steam, and Xbox One from July 30th to August 2nd. During this time, players can join up with friends to experience Disintegration’s competitive multiplayer offerings.

The team at V1 Interactive continues to work on improving the project overall. One such improvement is the addition of “back-fill” to the matchmaking system. This change makes online matches in Disintegration feel more populated “by minimizing mismatched games and filling up open team slots.”

Disintegration’s free weekend will run on the following schedule:

Available on PS4: 9:00am PST July 30th – 9:00am PST August 3rd

Available on PC via Steam: 10:00am PST July 30th – 10:00am PST August 3rd

Available on Xbox: 12:00am PST July 30th – 11:59pm PST August 2nd

As is often the case with free weekends, players who purchase the game afterwards will retain their progress and any add-ons. Achievements and Trophies will carry over to the full game, as well. Luckily, a sale across all three platforms may make the decision to pick up a copy a bit easier. A 40 percent discount knocks Disintegration’s price down to $29.99 on PSN, Steam, and Xbox Live. The PSN sale is already active and will end on August 8th. Meanwhile, the sale on Xbox Live starts today, with the Steam price set to drop on July 30th.

V1 Interactive and publisher Private Division released Disintegration in June to primarily middling reviews. There were a fair few unfavorable ones, too. Our review awarded the V1 Interactive title a 7.5 out of 10. Its futuristic setting and story were enjoyable overall, but enemies, level design, and a faulty checkpoint system were not up to par.

[Source: Disintegration Website]