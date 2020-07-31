PSLS  •  News  •  PS4 News, Trophies, Reviews, and More

Ubisoft’s Battle Royale Hyper Scape to Hit PS4 and Xbox One on August 11th

hyper scape console

Ubisoft’s battle royale title Hyper Scape is presently in open beta on PC. It’ll exit that phase on August 2nd to prepare for its full launch on August 11th as a free-to-play experience. The first season of content won’t exclusively kick off on PC, however. Hyper Scape’s Season 1 will also go live for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on August 11th.

In announcing the news, Ubisoft shared details about Season 1 content and unleashed a brand-new trailer. Check it out in the video below:

Thanks to cross-platform progression across all platforms, PC players who wish to transfer their Open Beta or Technical Test cosmetics to console will have the option to do so.

Hyper Scape Season 1 will introduce plenty of new content for players to sink their teeth into. For one, eleven guns and eleven hacks are set to debut. A mid-range weapon known as the Dragonfly serves as one example, alongside Magnet–a hack that can help trap unknowing opponents when they least expect it. Limited-time game modes will enter the mix during Season 1 as well, this includes the previously announced Solo and Squad Crown Rush.

Following a series of leaks, Ubisoft teased Hyper Scape late in June. A full unveiling went live earlier this month, ahead of the open beta launch on PC.

[Source: Hyper Scape on Twitter, Gematsu]