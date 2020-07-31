Earlier this year, PlayStation Productions announced plans to develop a TV adaptation of The Last of Us with HBO. Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin will executive produce the series, along with TLoU co-creator Neil Druckmann. Since the show’s announcement earlier this year, few updates have surfaced. However, Mazin recently spoke about the show briefly, noting the creative team’s intention to “enhance” the narrative, as opposed to undoing it.

In an interview with BBC Radio 5, Mazin discussed his and Druckmann’s desire to “expand” upon the source material.

I think fans of something worry that, when the property gets licenced to someone else, those people don’t really understand it, or are going to change it. In this case, I’m doing it with the guy who did it, and so the changes that we’re making are designed to fill things out and expand, not to undo, but rather to enhance.

Despite these intentions, Mazin did express nervousness about potentially disappointing fans who have a strong emotional connection to the franchise’s first entry. He told BBC,

We’re creating anew and we’re also reimagining what is already there to present a different format. It’s kind of a dream come true for me. I’m a little bit scared because a lot of emotions connected to this game are rather intense. I think I’m probably going to go hide in a bunker for a while because you can’t make everyone happy!

Again, details are scarce for the time being, though a select few pieces of information have dropped piecemeal since the original announcement. Chernobyl Director Johan Renck will serve as an executive producer on the show. Renck also signed on to direct at least the pilot episode. In addition, Gustavo Santaolalla, the composer behind TLoU and Part II, will lend his talents to the TV series, as well.

[Source: BBC Radio 5 via IGN]