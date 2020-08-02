Following its delay to Spring 2021, Guilty Gear: Strive will also launch on the PlayStation 5 and PC, developer Arc System Works has announced.

A new character, Nagoriyuki, and returning character Leo Whitefang have also been added to the game’s playable roster. An official overview of the characters is as follows:

– Nagoriyuki is the newest addition to the Guilty Gear universe. A vampire with a number of unique and powerful abilities, he wields a huge sword with impressive skill in battle and slashes at his enemies with punishing blows. Stay tuned for more info about this mysterious figure! Leo Whitefang – Leo is one of the three “Allied Kings” of the Allied Kingdom of Illyria, and is responsible for the governing of Europe, the Middle East, and Oceania. He is also an accomplished warrior in his own right, with a relentless fighting style.

Back in May, producer Takeshi Yamanaka cited Coronavirus and quality concerns as the reason for Guilty Gear: Strive‘s delay.

“While our company’s staff and our business partners are putting in a sincere effort in dealing with the changes due to the spread of COVID-19, every aspect of our development schedule has faced delays,” he told fans. “In addition, we have decided to set up a schedule to further improve the quality of the game responding to everyone’s help and feedback from the recent closed beta test.”

Guilty Gear: Strive has been billed as a “complete reconstruction” of the franchise that aims to explore “a future of a new possibility.”

