It’s been a long road from the original Naughty Dog Crash trilogy to Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, but now that we’re here, it looks like a game that will do the beloved originals some justice. Sony and developer Toys For Bob dropped a crate’s worth of info on the game today during Sony’s State of Play streaming event. Microtransaction-free skins, additional playable characters including reformed fan-favorite villain Dingodile, and a visually stunning new challenging mirror mode called N. Verted Mode that ups the replayability. Take a look at the extensive trailer below.

Get an in-depth look at the first new #CrashBandicoot game in over a decade, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time! Learn about new gameplay mechanics, new playable characters, and awesome new ways to play in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s about Time. Available October 2, 2020. pic.twitter.com/96TaNAG22t — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) August 6, 2020

“N. Verted mode – a Bumpa-berry fueled mirror mode which lets players traverse through neon wastelands, old timey film sets that crank up gameplay speed and other awe-inspiring new takes on Crash’s world.” said Toys For Bob’s Lou Studdert. N. Verted mode is basically an expanded mirror mode, with perspective shifts, visual changes, and some gameplay tweaks to really challenge the hardcore fans. Every level in the game is playable in N. Verted mode after it gets unlocked, with plenty of surprises to discover.

Also coming to the shores of Crash 4 is a new playable character, former series villain Dingodile. Making his first playable appearance in the franchise—Crash Team Racing aside—ol’ Dingo is looking for retribution in the wake of the destruction of his diner that he had opened following hanging up his villain hat. Truly, the most tragic of losses.

“Dozens upon dozens of costumes and wacky outfits to wear across any level” are also on the menu, with Toys for Bob noting that every new skin is unlocked through gameplay achievements like collecting gems, completing time trials, or other specific tasks–no microtransactions needed. Skins are designed to tell the story of your accomplishments. Safe to say, this is a welcome sight after the MTX-athon that was the Crash Team Racing remake.

As an added bonus for PlayStation players, you’ll get timed-exclusive access to two unique skins that become available shortly after the first world of the game. Hurray for remembering your roots, Crash.

Look for all of this and more when Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time releases on October 2 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Meanwhile, you can check out our hands on preview with two of the game’s levels, including gameplay as the villainous Neo Cortex.

[Source: PS Blog]