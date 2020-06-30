Recent reports started popping up that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time would feature some form of microtransactions, but developer Toys For Bob has clarified that is not the case. Crash Bandicoot 4 will not feature microtransactions, according to the developer, who tweeted out the announcement to clear the misinformation spreading. Additionally, they revealed that the Totally Tubular skins will be included in all digital versions of the game.

We’re seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

Initial reports about the Crash Bandicoot 4 microtransactions arose yesterday due to a Microsoft store listing for the game which included “in-app purchases” in the fine print. However, this descriptor appears to be a general default note added to any game that includes add-on content of any kind, including the free Totally Tubular skins offered with digital purchases of Crash 4. At any rate, Toys For Bob is adamant that “there are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in Crash 4.” So you can rest easy knowing that Activision isn’t trying to monetize cosmetic looks for the next big Crash adventure. It remains to be seen then how skins, such as the bonus Totally Tubular skins, will be implemented and if additional outfits will be unlockable directly in the game.

One recent report that Toys For Bob is not refuting, however, is the recent GameStop emails that says Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have more than 100 levels, making it one of the biggest standalone Crash games ever. A PSN listing also hinted that it might have local multiplayer in some fashion.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time was revealed last week, though PlayStation had teased it back in November 2019 without anybody catching on. The latest game in the franchise releases October 2 for PS4 and Xbox One, with reports indicating it will also be playable on PS5 and Xbox Series X when the next-gen consoles release.