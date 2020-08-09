Crystal Dynamics has reassured fans that Spider-Man won’t simply be tacked onto Marvel’s Avengers just to check a box, and that he will have his own self-contained arc that will fit into the overall story.

In an interview with Wccftech, Crystal Dynamics’ Shaun Escayg and Vince Napoli were asked if Spider-Man will have a meaningful presence in the game, to which the duo said that he’ll be the “cherry on top” in addition to the main story.

Escayg said:

Without obviously giving any spoilers, the window where you will see our version of Spider-Man will fit into our story. Again, I have to obviously dance around it because I can’t speak to it. But just know that this is our Spider-Man, he will be in our story and will fit in that world, sort of in that gap what happened A-Day and between then and now, even the villains that support that will kind of speak to how he belongs in this world and how long he lives in this world.

Napoli added:

Spider-Man is in addition to the arc and progression of the main story as well. There was no swapping or anything else in that line. We’ve got our plan, we’ve got our heroes that are coming out and the stories and the challenges and the gameplay escalation that we’ve planned out. That’s all continuing as planned. And then just on top of all that stuff, we’ve also got Spider-Man now and you know, he’s weaving into that, that is the key. There is no swapping or changing anything to kind of accommodate that. He’s got to fit within the massive plan and all of that stuff we’ve already got. It’s like, Sony went ‘Hey, can you add this on top of it, as a sort of a cherry on top of that?’ But he doesn’t affect or change that in any way. That plan is still moving forward as originally planned and conceived with all the original expansion stuff in mind.

Marvel’s Avengers will release on September 4th.

