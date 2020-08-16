Developer People Can Fly made it clear back in February that although there’s a growing trend of AAA looter shooters adopting the live service business model, Outriders will be a “full game” at launch and players will get the “complete package” for the price they pay.

In a new interview with IGN, the developer has said that had it opted for the games-as-a-service model, it would have to chop up content and that’s something People Can Fly isn’t in favor of. According to game director Bartosz Kmita, players no longer have hundreds of hours to grind for a single item.

“When we started our game and realized that the story is so important, we realized if we did a game-as-a-service, we would probably start chopping everything into sub-content,” said Kmita. “We didn’t want to do this because the story was so important for us. We think that there are a lot of cool games on the market, and people maybe don’t have any more time to spend 300 hours to basically grind one item.”

Kmita stressed that Outriders is very important to the studio. After almost a decade of working on IPs that it didn’t own, People Can Fly wanted to work on its own property.

“We wanted to do our game, not work on others’ IP, no matter how good those IPs are,” Kmita explained. “We decided to make a game for ourselves that we would want to play, so we wanted to go a little bit more grim and gritty.”

Outriders will release in December for current-gen and next-gen platforms.

[Source: IGN]