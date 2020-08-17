VR smash hit Beat Saber just got another surprise song pack—the game’s biggest one yet. In honor of the 20th anniversary of Linkin Park’s iconic debut, Hybrid Theory, Beat Games added 11 of the most popular songs from the band’s first three albums: Hybrid Theory, Meteora, and Minutes to Midnight. Each song is available in every difficulty, which means a total of 55 new beat maps. They also come with a new in-game environment, an enclosed tunnel inspired by a scene from the “One Step Closer” music video. The environment is themed after Hybrid Theory’s color scheme: grey, red, orange, and blue.

Here’s the full track list for the Beat Saber Linkin Park Music Pack:

Bleed It Out

Breaking the Habit

Faint

Given Up

In The End

New Divide

Numb

One Step Closer

Papercut

Somewhere I Belong

What I’ve Done

Players can pick up the entire pack or select individual songs to purchase. The pack is “available now” but has been slowly rolling out on different storefronts. It isn’t currently available on the NA PSN, but Beat Games is looking into it and we should see it up for purchase soon. If it follows past songs and packs, expect each song to run $1.99 and the full pack to be about $19.99, giving a slight discount for buying them all together.

Beat Saber is no stranger to rock music getting added, though unlike the Green Day pack that featured new songs from their latest album, the Linkin Park pack is all music from 2007 and earlier, despite the band coming back from hiatus following lead singer Chester Bennington’s death in 2017 and releasing a new single recently. Linkin Park’s debut album Hybrid Theory released in October 2000, so while we’re not quite to the 20th anniversary yet, the Linkin Park Music Pack is releasing just in time to enjoy the band in Beat Saber as a celebration of two decades.

The Beat Saber Linkin Park Music Pack is available now on all platforms.

[Source: PS Blog]