Yesterday, Sucker Punch Ghost of Tsushima fans with news of an incoming co-op mode, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The free online multiplayer will allow players to explore another side of the experience in either two-player or four-play co-op offerings. While Legends necessitates an active PS Plus account, there is one popular online feature it won’t make use of–microtransactions.

Following the announcement, IGN reached out to Sucker Punch for further details. According to the publication, a PlayStation representative shared the following statement: “There are no microtransactions in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends, and we have absolutely no plans to add them. All of the content is unlocked through play.”

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends represents an experience separate from that of the main story. As such, Jin’s story and that of his many companions won’t affect or be effected by the co-op mode. When the free update goes live this fall, players will choose from one of four different warrior classes: Assassin, Hunter, Ronin, or Samurai. Each of the classes will come packaged with its own unique set of skills. For now, though, Sucker Punch isn’t ready to unveil additional details about what those abilities may entail.

In two-player co-op, partners engage in Story missions that continuously escalate in difficulty. With regards to the combat and action, it should play much like the single-player game. However, Legends brings its own “magical twists” to the table. In four-player co-op, groups can expect to dive into a wave-based Survival missions, which include some of Tsushima’s most harrowing enemies. To up the ante, the Survival mission additionally feature Oni creatures, who boast supernatural abilities.

Finally, on an unspecified date after Legends arrives, Sucker Punch plans to roll out another addition to the mode–Raid. It’ll see players transported to a different realm, where a brutal new enemy awaits.

Ghost of Tsushima is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4.

[Source: IGN]