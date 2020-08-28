Spellbreak, the free-to-play battle royale from developer Proletariat, launches next week on September 3rd. The magic-centric title is slated to hit the PS4, Nintendo Switch, PC via Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. Proletariat plans to have cross-play across all platforms enabled on day one. While the studio confirmed all of the above during yesterday’s gamescom: Opening Night Live broadcast, it remains to be seen whether next-gen versions are in the works.

In addition to release details, the Spellbreak team unveiled a new look in the form of a cinematic launch trailer. See more of Spellbreak in action in the video linked below:

With Spellbreak, players assume the role of a spellcaster who aims to become an incredibly powerful battlemage. Thus, this isn’t your typical battle royale experience. Instead of weapon loadouts, gun customization options, and the like, all a player will have at their finger tips are a vast array of magical abilities. Such powers will especially prove useful when mixing and matching spell combinations. To dominate the battle royale’s Hollow Lands, either solo or with friends, players will choose from one of six different character classes: Conduit, Frostborn, Pyromancer, Stoneshaper, Tempest, and Toxicologist.

Spellbreak following the free-to-play model is a relatively new development. Proletariat announced the news in July, with CEO Seth Sivak noting that the studio’s plans always centered on making Spellbreak easily accessible to as many people as possible.

Gamescom: Opening Night Live may be over, but gamescom proper is just getting beginning. The digital event will come to a close later this weekend on August 30th.

[Source: Proletariat]