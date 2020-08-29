A report published by Video Games Chronicle suggests that Sony is targeting a mid November launch for the PlayStation 5.

We know what you’re thinking, but VGC is a reliable publication comprised of veteran writers with strong connections in the industry, so while we ask our readers to take everything with a grain of salt, this is a report worth perusing.

According to VGC’s UK retail and development sources, Sony has booked “significant marketing spend” for one week starting Friday, November 13th. This seven-day period is when retailers expect the PS5 to launch, shortly after the Xbox Series X’s launch in early November. Microsoft has reportedly told developers to plan for the first week of November, but both Sony and Microsoft are leaving some room for the launch to slip given the uncertainty posed Covid-19.

Sony has previously indicated that it’s aiming for a globalized launch, and while a number of major markets have begun opening up following widespread lockdowns, many still have restrictions in place, which could result in shipment and logistics issues.

“Production for both consoles began at the end of June in order to meet demand for the holiday launch,” Niko Partners analyst, Daniel Ahmad, told VGC. “While production is ramping up and component scarcity is less of an issue than before, we believe that logistics issues will be a barrier for both platform holders to overcome this holiday, with the impact from Covid-19 leading to long shipping times and shortages on store shelves during the launch period. We expect Sony and Microsoft to utilize air shipments, which will cost more, to meet demand this year.”

For the time being, Sony has opened signups for PS5 preorders.

[Source: VGC]