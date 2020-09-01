The September line-up of games for PlayStation Now is adding in a few more heavy hitters. Final Fantasy XV and Resident Evil 7 headline the month, which also introduces Observation and WWE 2K19 to the service.

Final Fantasy XV joins PS Now this month and will remain available until early next year on March 1, 2021. Set on the world of Eos, Final Fantasy XV follows Prince Noctis of the Kingdom of Lucis. Noctis and his friends must embark on a journey to reclaim his kingdom from Niflheim empire invaders. The game’s open world presents myriad challenges, including those involving massive creatures and forces of darkness.

Resident Evil 7, of course, offers a completely different type of experience. This first-person horror adventure will remain on the service until this fall on November 30th. RE7, which now counts as the franchise’s best-selling entry, places players in the shoes of Ethan, a man who winds up in Louisiana looking for his missing wife, Mia. He more or less gets what he asks for; however, it comes at an insurmountable cost. Held captive by a disturbing cast of characters, Ethan must navigate a tortuous series of horrors that redefine Resident Evil.

Sci-fi thriller Observation is bringing its own brand of terror to PS Now. The title from developer No Code allows players to assume the role of an international space station’s AI, S.A.M. By using the station’s cameras, controls, and tools, S.A.M. assists Dr. Emma Fisher in uncovering the mystery behind strange events.

2K Games’ WWE 2K19 rounds out PS Plus’ new additions for the month of September. In the sports sim, fans hop into the ring as a variety of WWE and NXT superstars, courtesy of one of the franchise’s bigger rosters. Alongside classic modes and creation-related possibilities, players can look forward to a new MyCareer and fresh game modes, such as 2K Towers.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]