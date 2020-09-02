Save Big on PS Exclusives in PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale

There’s another PlayStation Store Sale, and this is perhaps one of the best we’ll get until the inevitable holiday sales later this year. This week’s PlayStation Store Essential Picks Sale is headlined by the likes of huge PS4 essentials such as The Last of Us Part II, Persona 5 Royale, Final Fantasy VII Remake, and deep discounts on more exclusives. If you’ve been waiting for all 2020 to pull the trigger on some of the biggest and most talked about games, then this is your moment.
Some games have discounts as much as 90% off their normal prices. Many PS4 exclusives are discounted about half price, letting you get hits like Days Gone and Spider-Man for just $19.99. With just a couple months to go until next-gen, tide yourself over with any of these essential PlayStation 4 games you may have missed this generation.
Tiptoe over to PS Store tomorrow for savings on #TheLastOfUsPartII and more Here’s your first look at the lineup: https://t.co/KH6uAk1sPG pic.twitter.com/7SK78Jc24t
— PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2020
The PlayStation Blog details the finer points of the Essential Picks Sale, which starts today and runs through September 16, and you can check out the discount prices for each game on the PlayStation Store directly.
- Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown – Deluxe Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Gold Edition
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – Season Pass
- Assassin’s Creed Origins – Deluxe Edition
- Batman: Return to Arkham
- Battlefield V
- BioShock: The Collection
- Borderlands 3 – Season Pass
- Borderlands 3 – Super Deluxe Edition
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III – Zombies Chronicles Deluxe
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – Battle Pass Edition
- Code Vein
- Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
- Days Gone
- Days Gone – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Death Stranding
- Death Stranding: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided – Digital Deluxe Edition
- DOOM + Wolfenstein II Bundle
- Dragon Ball FighterZ – FighterZ Edition
- Dreams
- For Honor – Marching Fire Edition
- For Honor: Complete Edition
- God of War
- God of War – Digital Deluxe Edition
- Gran Turismo Sport Spec II
- Grand Theft Auto V and Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack Bundle
- HITMAN – Game of the Year Edition
- Hitman 2 – Gold Edition
- Hitman HD Enhanced Collection
- Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Journey: Collector’s Edition
- Jurassic World Evolution – Jurassic Park Edition
- Just Cause 4: Complete Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man – The City That Never Sleeps
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Silver Lining
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Heist
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Turf Wars
- Megalodon Shark Cash Card
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NASCAR HEAT 5 – July Pack 2
- NASCAR Heat 5: Gold Edition
- Need for Speed Heat: Deluxe Edition
- Nioh 2 Season Pass
- Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition
- Resident Evil Revelations 1 & 2 Bundle
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Skyforge – Firestarter Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: 105000 Argents
- Skyforge: 11750 Argents
- Skyforge: 24000 Argents
- Skyforge: 50000 Argents
- Skyforge: Archer Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Kinetic Quickplay Pack
- Skyforge: Starter Pack 3.0
- Sleeping Dogs – Definitive Edition
- Sniper Elite 4
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order – Deluxe Upgrade
- Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition
- The Last of Us Part II
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Ultimate Edition
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands – Year 2 Gold Edition
- Tour de France 2020
- Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End
- Warface – Essential Pack
- Watch Dogs 2
- Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition
- WipEout Omega Collection
- XCOM 2 Collection
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Some of the standout prices include God of War for $14.99, Marvel’s Spider-Man GOTY Edition for $19.99, Street Fighter V: Champion Edition for $29.99, and more. Some prices may not show up until you hit checkout, and there are a few bonus discounts for people who have a PS Plus subscription too. Act quick though. The sale only lasts through the end of the day on September 16th and then these games go back to full price. Are you planning to pick anything up from the PlayStation Store Essentials Sale?