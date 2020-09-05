Crunchyroll and Adult Swim are producing a 13-episode Shenmue anime series, the companies announced during the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo. It’ll be directed by Chikara Sakurai (One Punch Man Season 2), and game creator Yu Suzuki will serve as Executive Producer.

The anime will be aired globally and will follow Ryo Hazuki’s journey to find his father’s killer. Two of the featured locations will be Yokosuka and the Hong Kong metropolis.

“The first Shenmue video game was released more than 20 years ago and we are excited to work with Adult Swim again to bring this franchise to life through the anime series,” Sarah Victor, head of Crunchyroll Development, said in a press release. “We look forward to showing our fans more of this action-packed adventure series.”

“The Shenmue world is fascinating and unique, and we’re excited to work with Yu Suzuki to turn his epic creation into anime and make bestial martial arts,” added Jason DeMarco, creative director of Adult Swim.

A brief synopsis is as follows:

After witnessing his father’s murder, Ryo dedicates his life to searching for the killer – a mission that takes him from the Japanese streets of Yokosuka to beyond the Hong Kong metropolis. In search of revenge, he will soon find out that mystical forces are involved, and in the meantime he is training to become an expert in martial arts.

A release date and further will be shared at a later date. We’ll keep our readers posted.

[Source: Sega Bits]