3D Realms and 1C Entertainment have announced a spiritual successor to Hexen II for current-gen and next-gen consoles as well as PC.

In development at Slipgate Ironworks, GRAVEN will transport players to medieval times, where they will play as a priest going up against heretics in his brotherhood after his adoptive daughter is sacrificed.

For the uninitiated, Hexen/Heretic is a 90s dark-fantasy first-person shooter series developed by Call of Duty studio, Raven Software, in collaboration with id Software. 3D Realms’ Frederik Schreiber said that GRAVEN is the result of developers envisioning a Hexen style game made in 1998 with the original Unreal Engine.

Check out an overview of the plot and a reveal trailer below.

GRAVEN delves into a gruesome medieval world of deities and monstrosities as a disgraced Priest of the Orthogonal Order. When a heretical member of the Order sacrifices the Priest’s adoptive daughter, the Priest lethally retaliates in a bout of righteous fury. Tried and found guilty by his brothers and now exiled to the burning sands, he closes his eyes for one last prayer, for peace. The Creator speaks to him directly: ‘You will have to earn your peace.’

GRAVEN borrows elements from classic shooters, sims, and RPGs. Players will traverse three “expansive” open-ended regions and there will be an emphasis on action and exploration. Weapons include magic staves and crossbows.

You will be able to play solo, with a friend in split-screen co-op mode, or online in a party of four.

GRAVEN will release in 2021.