PlayStation Twitter Trolls Fans Waiting for PS5 News

Whether intentionally or not, the PlayStation Twitter more or less just told fans waiting for PS5 news to just “relax and reflect” on the same day Sony confirmed that there won’t be any PS5 news this week.

Find some time to relax and reflect. pic.twitter.com/yO0HpXInZd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 7, 2020

By itself, the tweet could be seen as innocent enough, featuring Ghost of Tsushima’s Jin Sakai relaxing and reflecting in one of the game’s hot spring baths. This is just Sony featuring some fun social content from its most recent exclusive, right? Within the context of the day, however, it seems a lot like Sony is sending a not-so-subtle message to people angry that the company is holding PS5 details extremely close to the chest.

Earlier today, Sony announced a full week of PSVR news and announcements, setting expectations by saying that there would be no PS5-related news this week. That puts us at minimum until September 14 for potential PS5 news, and most likely even further out than that (Sony’s PS5 reveals have rarely if ever come on a Monday). Expected to release mid-November, this means we’re looking at under two months between learning details about the price and release date for the next-gen console and the thing actually releasing.

PlayStation fans have been taking to nearly every PlayStation tweet with replies regarding the lack of PS5 news or information, and the above “relax” tweet looks like the social media team at Sony has finally had enough. Of course, if that was its intention, it seems to have backfired a bit. The replies are filled with comments about the PS5 price, preorders, and release date—or rather the lack thereof.

One of the most clever replies was a GIF of Jin in the baths being attacked by enemies and spattered with blood, which another user edited into the perfect meme for the situation.

I was inspired pic.twitter.com/GDvlwlouw9 — Mike Rukavina (@OneBeforeIDie) September 7, 2020

After all, the PlayStation social media team is not in charge of when to release PS5 news. While they can relay your complaints, comments, and “reflections” to the decisions makers, ultimately they are just holding back the storm of PlayStation fans battering PS social media waiting for more PS5 information, probably as eagerly awaiting its release as you are.

So maybe the PlayStation Twitter’s got a point. We know that PS5 news isn’t coming this week, so it’s the perfect time to “relax and reflect.” You don’t need to sit on the edge of your seat awaiting an email or announcements from Sony. You’ve signed up to register your interest in PS5 preorders and now we wait. After all, there are plenty of great games to play on your PS4 right now, and with the PS5 not due out until “holiday 2020,” we’ve still got some time to kill before it’s in our hands.

What do you think? Was the PlayStation tweet a direct response to fans awaiting PS5 news, or just ironically appropriate to the moment?