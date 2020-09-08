The voice talent behind Cyberpunk 2077 is looking quite extensive. Reportedly, more than 150 Chinese voice actors are attached to dub the Mandarin voice lines, of which there are more than 100,000. All of this work is being performed in four different recording studios. Clearly, this suggests the amount of English voice talent will prove just as robust.

Such effort eclipses that of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by a wide margin. According to Niko Partners Senior Analyst Daniel Ahmad, the voice work for Chinese localization in Cyberpunk 2077 is about 15 to 20 percent more than that of what was present in The Witcher 3 and its DLC offerings. Ahmad noted all of the above in the following Twitter post:

Some pictures from the Cyberpunk 2077 Chinese localisation recording sessions. The dubbing is in Mandarin Chinese. More than 150 voice actors, 100,000 lines, 4 recording studios + 10,000 person hours. The VA work is 15-20% more than Witcher 3 (incl DLC). pic.twitter.com/g5NG7Vs9Wo — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) September 7, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, Ahmad explained that while Cyberpunk 2077 won’t receive an official release in China, the hype behind it seems pretty high. This is due to the accessibility of Steam in the country. It should come as no surprise, then, that “preorders [for Cyberpunk 2077] are trending well” there.

CD Projekt RED last showcased Cyberpunk 2077 during a Night City Wire stream in August. Fans were specifically treated to details about the various weapons and lifepath possibilities. The studio plans to share news concerning the free DLC and story expansions “fairly soon.”

Cyberpunk 2077 hits stores for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One this fall on November 19th. Those who purchase a copy of the RPG on current-gen will receive a free upgrade to a next-gen version.

[Source: Daniel Ahmad on Twitter]