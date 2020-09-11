Gather ’round, Agents, it’s time for a mission briefing. Players who own a copy of The Division 2 on PlayStation 4/Xbox One are in for a treat come next-generation. The third-person shooter will be available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X, courtesy of backward compatibility. Given statements from Massive Entertainment devs in the past, it seems unlikely that the third-person shooter will receive any next-gen enhancements. In addition, there’s no word on whether backward compatibility for The Division 2 will instantly be accessible when the new consoles launch.

Massive Entertainment shared the next-gen news in the following post on The Division’s Twitter account:

Continue your mission in the next generation. We’re excited to announce that The Division 2 will be playable on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S thanks to backward compatibility! pic.twitter.com/F4ich0Fk9j — The Division 2 (@TheDivisionGame) September 10, 2020

During the pre-show for yesterday’s Ubisoft Forward, the studio also unveiled The Division 2’s roadmap for the remainder of 2020. Season 3 rolls out later this month on September 22nd, introducing new weapons, gear, apparel, and events. That same day will see the free Summit PvE Mode update go live. Season 4 is set to debut new gear, weapons, events, and usher in the return of the Former Acting Commander. This batch of content arrives in December. Finally, a Special Event is scheduled for this winter, though the only detail concerns a codename: Nightmare.

The Division 2 is out now digitally and at retail for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: The Division on Twitter, Ubisoft]