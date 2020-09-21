Insomniac Games has confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man is getting a remaster for the PlayStation 5. However, it seems there will be only one way to access the upgraded experience–Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition. Whether or not the remaster is on track to get a separate digital release currently remains unknown. At the very least, though, fans should not hold out hope for a physical launch of the remaster on Sony’s next-gen console.

Over the weekend, a Twitter user inquired about the possibility of a standalone boxed release for the PS5 remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man. Insomniac wasted no time in responding, making it clear that such a plan is not on the cards. See the Twitter exchange below:

no plans to release physically — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 20, 2020

When asked about a free PS4 to PS5 upgrade for the original Marvel’s Spider-Man, Insomniac couldn’t offer anything concrete. Yet, this is something the studio has “thought about.”

We’ll provide more info on that as soon as we can but we have thought about that scenario! — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) September 18, 2020

The PS5 remaster for Marvel’s Spider-Man isn’t a “simple up-res,” according to Insomniac. Assets have received a complete overhaul to take advantage of all the new console has on offer. The studio is even touting a “next-generation Peter Parker.” With the upgrade, players can also anticipate three new suits, fresh features in photo mode, and some brand-new trophies.

Insomniac noted that your PS4 save file won’t carry over to the PS5 version though, so you’ll have to start fresh. No importing a save and unlocking everything on the new trophy list instantly.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and its Ultimate Edition will swing onto the PlayStation 5 on November 12th. The title’s standard edition is slated to launch digitally and at retail for $49.99, while the Ultimate Edition’s digital and physical edition will run $69.99.

[Source: GamesRadar via Insomniac Games on Twitter]