PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 22, 2020

*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PS4 Games
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim $59.99
- Active Neurons 2 $4.99
- Bestiary Bundle $35.99
- Blast Brawl 2 $9.99
- Commandos 2 and Praetorians: HD Remaster Double Pack $39.99
- Commandos 2 – HD Remaster $19.99
- Crysis Remastered – Launch Edition $29.99
- Dog Duty PS+ $17.99/$19.99
- Donut Break $6.99
- Exp Parasite $7.99
- GORSD $16.99
- Jet Set Knights $9.99
- Kerbal Space Program Enhanced Edition Complete $59.99
- Offroad Racing – Buggy X ATV X Moto $19.99
- Praetorians – HD Remaster $19.99
- Rebel Galaxy Outlaw $29.99
- Tamiku $4.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 $39.99
- Tennis World Tour 2 Ace Edition $59.99
- The Secret Order: Return to the Buried Kingdom $14.99
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds $39.99
PS Vita Games
- Xeno Crisis $19.99