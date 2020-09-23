Developer Tripwire Interactive and publisher Deep Silver launched Maneater earlier this year on PS4, PC via the Epic Games Store, and Xbox One. It’s already proven to be quite the hit, too. Since launch, the action-RPG, or ShARkPG, has moved more than one million units worldwide. In celebrating this incredible success, Tripwire and Deep Silver announced plans to bring the open-water adventure to next-gen consoles. Maneater will swim onto the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in November on their respective launch dates. And, yes, those who already own a copy on current-gen platforms will receive access to a free next-gen upgrade.

With Maneater’s next-gen version, Tripwire plans to evolve the experience by introducing ray tracing, new lighting effects, and native 4K HDR at 60 FPS. Plus, the DualSense controller’s haptic technology will offer “immersive feedback.” The title’s PC version is set to receive next-gen enhancements, as well. However, such an upgrade won’t go live until early 2021, Tripwire teased in a press release.

A statement from the studio’s CEO John Gibson notes that fans can look forward to additional details about Maneater’s future sometime soon. Gibson’s comment reads in part, “With next-gen Maneater has never looked better with amazing ray traced water and smooth 4k 60FPS gameplay, but the adventures won’t stop there, as fans can expect even more exciting news about the future of Maneater soon.”

Maneater is out now on the PS4, PC, and Xbox One. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S players will be able to wreak havoc as a shark on each console’s respective November release date, free for anyone who already owns the current-gen version.

[Source: Tripwire Interactive]