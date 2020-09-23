YouTube Gaming Week Japan officially kicks off soon. Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia plans to take part in the online event by hosting “Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week.” This PS5-centric Gaming Week will see a number of YouTube content creators share videos of their hands-on time with the next-gen console. Content creators begin posting videos via their own channels on October 4th at 6:00pm JST/2:00am PST. Whether or not this type of hands-on experience will extend to other YouTubers around the world is not yet known.

Details regarding which games the YouTubers played should surface at a later time. Plus, according to Gematsu, SIE Japan Asia fully intends to let more content creators have a go at the PS5 as the November launch draws near.

The complete list of YouTube creators scheduled to participate in “Try! PlayStation 5 on YouTube Gaming Week” is as follows:

Akagami no Tomo no Game Jikkyou Channel!!

Anija Otoja

Chachacha

Gucci no Heya (Miracle Gucchi)

HikakinGames

Kai Mayuzumi (Nijisanji)

Lulu Suzuhara (Nijisanji)

Natsuki Hanae

Pocky

SANNINSHOW

SeikinTV

Ushizawa

As of now, it’s unclear whether the YouTube creators will only show off games in their videos. Might this be how Sony chooses to showcase the console’s start screen, User Interface, etc? We’ll have to wait and see.

The PlayStation 5 hits store shelves for the following regions on November 12th: United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea. Europe, Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa will receive the console exactly a week later on November 19th.

[Source: PlayStation Blog Japan via Gematsu]