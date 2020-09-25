UPDATE: Ayana Tsubaki has denied that Sega plans to showcase a new Yakuza game. According to DualShockers, the host confirmed that she misunderstood the details surrounding the upcoming Sega Nama broadcast. Tsubaki further noted that as the event’s original description states, the stream will revolve around “the latest information concerning the Ryu Ga Gotoku (Yakuza) series.” Thus, it appears Sega doesn’t intend to unveil a new Yakuza title.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Given the forthcoming release of Yakuza: Like a Dragon in the west, news of a possible new Yakuza may seem too soon. Yet, publisher Sega reportedly has exactly that planned. Should this prove true, the details will go live this weekend on September 27th, during the Sega Nama broadcast for Tokyo Game Show Online 2020. The stream is slated to begin at 8:00pm JST/4:00am PST.

According to Gematsu, the live stream’s previous description hinted that fans could anticipate “the latest information concerning the Yakuza series.” However, teases about a brand-new title went without mention. Such a wrinkle came courtesy of the stream’s co-host, Ayana Tsubaki, who in a tweet directly mentioned a new Yakuza title. Tsubaki has since deleted the post, though it remains archived on the internet via Google Cache.

While Tsubaki’s words may suggest one thing, it is also possible that the upcoming announcement is related to recently reported details regarding a live-action Yakuza film. Sega will produce the movie, alongside production companies 1212 Entertainment (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark) and Wild Sheep. Information on the project is scarce for the time being, but a statement from 1212 indicates that series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu will serve as lead character.

Regardless of what is or isn’t announced in a couple of days, the stream may be something Yakuza fans want to keep an eye on. The Sega Nama broadcast is scheduled for September 27th at 8:00pm JST/4:00am PST. Anyone interested in tuning in can watch it on YouTube, Niconico, and other video streaming platforms.

[Source: Ayana Tsubaki on Twitter via Gematsu]