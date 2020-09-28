UPDATE: According to developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, owners of Like a Dragon’s physical version on PS4 will have access to a free PS5 upgrade via the original disc. With regards to the game’s cross-save function, though, such a feature won’t be available between PS4 and PS5. The studio clarified as much in the following Twitter post:

To clarify, physical owners of Yakuza: Like a Dragon on PS4 can also use the original disc to upgrade to the PS5 version when it releases on March 2, 2021. Save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game. — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) September 28, 2020

ORIGINAL STORY:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon was originally slated to come west on November 13th for the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. This has since been changed to coincide with the arrival of next-gen hardware. Now the latest Yakuza entry will arrive on November 10th for the aforementioned platforms. In addition to unveiling this small shift, Sega has finally confirmed a launch date for the title’s PlayStation 5 version. PS5 players will get their hands on Yakuza: Like a Dragon next spring on March 2, 2021.

Sega is holding true to its previous promise of a free next-gen upgrade for current-gen owners, too. Those who purchase Yakuza: Like a Dragon digitally on the PS4 can expect to receive a free upgrade to the PS5 version at launch in March. GameSpot notes that buying the title on Xbox One will also guarantee a free Xbox Series X version, courtesy of Smart Delivery. In addition, Like a Dragon’s cross-save support means saves can be transferred back and forth across the two Xbox platforms. However, it’s currently unclear if the cross-play feature is making its way to the PlayStation versions.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon hit stores in Japan earlier this year. Though the new title does count as a mainline entry, it’s quite the departure. For one, series protagonist Kazuma Kirya is not the leading man of Like a Dragon. That role instead belongs to Ichiban Kasuga. The core gameplay underwent a few big changes, as well. Most notably, real-time combat mechanics have been exchanged for turn-based mechanics.

Like a Dragon launches in the west on November 10th for the PS4, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. The PlayStation 5 version rolls out on March 2, 2021.

