Insomniac Games has confirmed that your Spider-Man: Miles Morales PlayStation 4 saves will carry over to the PlayStation 5 should you choose to avail the game’s free upgrade.

Community Director James Stevenson confirmed this via a tweet in response to a fan who posed the question.

Yup! — James Stevenson (@JamesStevenson) September 28, 2020

Yesterday, Sega announced that Yakuza: Like a Dragon‘s PS4 save files will not carry over to the PS5 upgrade. This resulted in a lot of confusion for PlayStation players because the game does support cross-save between Xbox One and Xbox Series X. Previously, Insomniac Games confirmed that save data from the original Spider-Man will not be transferable to the remaster.

While Microsoft is pushing cross-saves, Sony seems to have left the decision up to developers. Due to a lack of official communication, we’re unable to confirm this but we’ll keep our readers posted as and when we receive more information.

It certainly doesn’t help that we don’t know Sony’s official stance on the matter, and a number of journalists have received mixed responses from various developers.

“Hearing from a lot of different devs that PS4 saves won’t work on PS5,” Washington Post’s Gene Park said of the next-gen upgrades. “Xbox Series X seems to bring your old save files with you.”

Park stressed that his tweet doesn’t apply to games played via backward compatibility. He’s specifically talking about PS4 games that come with PS5 upgrades.

We’ll monitor this discussion and continue to update our readers. Hopefully, we’ll hear something from Sony.