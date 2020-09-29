PlayStation Store Update Worldwide – September 29, 2020

Each week Sony brings PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, PlayStation Vita and PlayStation Portable owners new content, add-ons, games and more. PlayStation LifeStyle catalogs the PlayStation Store updates for the major regions across the globe. Check back every Tuesday to keep up to date with each week’s PlayStation Store Update.
*Links are for the listed region*
North American Update
September’s PlayStation Plus Lineup
PSVR Games
- Budget Cuts PS+ $23.99/$29.99
- OhShape $19.99
- Swordsman VR $19.99
- Until You Fall $24.99
- The Walking Dead Onslaught $29.99
- The Walking Dead Onslaught: Digital Deluxe $39.99
PS4 Games
- Avatar Bundle Sushi Break Head to Head $6.99
- BIG-Bobby-Car – The Big Race $29.99
- Birthday of Midnight $4.99
- CastleStorm II $19.99
- The Catch: Carp and Coarse – Deluxe Edition $29.99
- Do Not Feed the Monkeys $12.99
- Fight of Animals $14.99
- Genshin Impact Free
- Ginga Force $19.99
- Glass Masquerade Double Pack Bundle PS+ $13.19/$21.99
- Going Under $19.99
- Gothic Murder: Adventure That Changes Destiny $11.99
- Little Big Workshop $19.99
- Mafia: Definitive Edition $39.99
- Mafia: Trilogy $59.99
- Maximum Football 2020 $29.99
- Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles PS+ $11.69/$12.99
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake $24.99
- Pixel Gladiator $4.99
- Pool $9.99
- Port Royale 4 $59.99
- Port Royale 4 – Extended Edition $64.99
- Projection: First Light PS+ $15.99/$19.99
- theHunter: Call of the Wild – 2021 Edition PS+ $58.49/$64.99
- Trollhunters: Defenders of Arcadia $39.99
- Undead Darlings ~no cure for love~ $29.99
- UNRAILED! $19.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf Bundle $39.99
- WARSAW $19.99
- World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap $19.99