PlayStation and Doritos are teaming up to conduct a competition whereby folks in select European countries have a chance at winning a PlayStation 5 or thousands of other PlayStation-related prizes. The competition began on September 28th and will last throughout the rest of this year.

Entering the contest seems simple enough. There are five promotional Doritos packages (featured below), each of which comes with a promo code. All customers need to do is visit the competition’s website, enter their promo code and details, then hit the “enter now” button. Apparently, participants will instantly learn whether or not they’ve won a prize. Winning could result in the participant obtaining one of thousands of PlayStation prizes. Or winning may lead to the unlocking of one of the four PlayStation symbols. A PS5 is unlocked upon collecting all four symbols and will be delivered after the console launches. Clearly, this means those interested must buy lots of Doritos for a chance to win.

There’s also an AR Quest Promotion that participants can enter via Doritos Quest. Upon launching the site, users will need to create a Vatom wallet by registering or joining as a guest. The page’s ‘How to Play’ and ‘FAQ’ sections outline the details, but a post on the PlayStation Blog explains the gist of it as follows:

Users will be able to locate Doritos Bag Vatoms by viewing nearby Vatoms on a map. As soon as a user finds a Vatom, they can tap on it to pick it up and claim the prize or collect the PlayStation Shapes in order to try and collect all four PlayStation Shapes.

Since the PlayStation Shapes and corresponding rewards are limited, interested users may want to take advantage of the campaign as soon as possible.

The competition takes place in the UK, Ireland, Belgium, and the Netherlands from September 28th to December 31st of this year. In Spain it will last from November 2nd to December 20th. Fans in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and Iceland can participate from November 2nd to December 31st.

Meanwhile, the AR Quest begins in Belgium and the Netherlands on October 12th and lasts until November 9th. In the UK, fans can participate from November 2nd to November 30th. The AR Quest in Ireland will last from November 2nd to November 23rd. And in Spain it kicks off on November 2nd and concludes November 30th. According to the Playstation Blog, there does exist a limit on the number of participants–UK: 102,000; Ireland: 5,000; Benelux 22,000; Spain: 21,000.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]