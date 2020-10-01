While Codemasters has confirmed that DIRT 5 will honor a free next-gen upgrade to PS5 for PS4 owners, there’s one key cross-gen feature that won’t fully be utilized. Game progress between the two platforms, for the most part, is not on the docket. Such a function will work for Playgrounds creations, but progress for Career Mode, currency, and saved liveries cannot make the jump between generations on PlayStation.

The team behind DIRT 5 recently confirmed as much in response to a fan question on Twitter.

Currently on Xbox, all progress can be carried over between generations. On PlayStation, your Playgrounds creations can be carried over, but other game progress (Career, currency, saved liveries) cannot. If that changes, we’ll let you know! — DIRT (@dirtgame) September 24, 2020

The final sentence suggests a change of some kind may prove possible. After All, saves for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will carry over between the two consoles. Yet, DIRT 5 does not count as the first confirmed cross-gen game on PlayStation that won’t, or can’t, take advantage of cross-save features across the board. Yakuza: Like a Dragon developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio told fans earlier this week that “save data will not be transferable between the PS4 and PS5 versions of the game.”

Codemasters originally planned to launch DIRT 5 in October for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One platforms. However, a recent delay moved the title’s current-gen release to November 6th. The racer should be available at launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

[Source: DIRT Game on Twitter via VG247]