People Can Fly’s three-player co-op title Outriders is currently slated to launch sometime this holiday season. The game’s Steam page, however, suggests another delay may soon be announced. According to the Outriders listing on Steam, the multiplayer game will not release until February 2, 2021.

A screenshot of the Outriders Steam page features below. The February release date sits in the far right box under “Package Details.”

Of course, such a listing does not confirm that People Can Fly plans on delaying Outriders outright. Should this February 2021 launch date prove accurate, it’s possible this only serves as the Steam release day. All other versions of the co-op adventure may very well remain on track for a holiday 2020 roll out. We won’t know for certain what the future entails for Outriders until People Can Fly or publisher Square Enix makes an official announcement, though.

People Can Fly and Square Enix originally announced Outriders during E3 2019. At the time, the cooperative title was scheduled for a summer 2020 release date on consoles and PC. That changed earlier this year, however, once the game received a relatively short delay that pushed it to holiday 2020.

In recent months, more of Outriders has been shown in action. As a result, all four of the character classes are now known, from the Devastator and Pyromancer to the Trickster and the recently unveiled Technomancer.

Until the developer or publisher says otherwise, Outriders will come to the PS4, PS5, PC via Steam, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X on an unspecified date this holiday season.

[Source: Steam via DualShockers]